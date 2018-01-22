Court of Appeals to hear Enbridge case this week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Court of Appeals to hear Enbridge case this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week the Wisconsin Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the Dane County versus Enbridge case.
    The outcome could require the pipeline company to purchase insurance for oil spills.
    Dane County required pollution insurance as a condition of approving the permit for Enbridge's Waterloo pumping station in 2015.
    Enbridge argues the permit requirement was invalidated by a provision in the 2015-2017 state budget.
    Enbridge was responsible for more than 800 spills between 1999 and 2010.
    The hearing is Wednesday.

