State Patrol officers equipped with Narcan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Challenges associated with opioid abuse continue to grow.

But now, State Patrol Officers across the state are finding new ways to help fight the crisis.

All 489 Troopers are now equipped with the lifesaving antidote Narcan.

It's likely one of the reasons an overdose victim in Sawyer County survived on New Year's Eve. The Trooper that arrived to the scene was trained to use Narcan, and the woman's condition quickly improved.

"Often times we're the first ones on the scene," said DeForest Trooper Todd Weinberger. "And with our other law enforcement officer, we'll have that medicine available should they not, and we can administer it and revive that person and get them the treatment they need."

According to the Department of Health Services, more than 800 people died of an opioid overdose in 2016.