Most counties in Southern Wisconsin working on snowy and icy roads for Tuesday's commute

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Platteville police report roads in the area are icy. They're urging drivers to be cautious on the roads Tuesday morning.

Police say salt trucks will be out in Platteville soon, as of 5:45 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a mixture of snowy and icy conditions threaten Tuesday's morning commute, road crews across Southern Wisconsin are working on treating the roads.

In Dane County, the highway department is out working on the main arteries of the county, such as the Beltline.

In Rock County, there have been a few runoff incidents, but crews have been working overnight on I-90/39.

In Iowa County, officials report roads are slick in some spots and crews are working on those spots before the morning commute.

In Green County, deputies have been scouting roads throughout the night looking for slick spots. Officials say crews will begin treating the roads starting at 4 a.m.

In Lafayette County, deputies say "no serious incidents" on the roads, however, crews will begin treating the roads starting at 4 a.m.

In Grant County, officials say roads are very slick. Highway crews are out working to treat and clear the roads before Tuesday's commute.

To check road conditions in your area, visit Wisconsin DOT's 511 map.

Watch out and try to avoid shiny spots, as it may be ice. When walking, wear boots with heavy tread to gain more traction.

If you hit an icy spot when driving, take your foot off the gas and keep your wheel straight until you get to the drier ground, then slow down.