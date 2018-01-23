Beloit International Film Festival kicks off 13th year later this month

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Now in its 13th year, the Beloit International Film Festival is a ten-day tribute to the power of film and the excitement of independent film from around the world.

On Tuesday, Max Maiken, the Development Director for the Beloit Film Festival stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Local residents and visitors from across the nation fill venues, ranging in size from 40 to 400 seats for more than 100 films, and to meet scores of filmmakers who come from throughout the U.S. and as far away as Europe, Asia and Latin America.

BIFF celebrates filmmakers in all genres; features, documentaries, and shorts who enjoy the Beloit setting as much as the attendees do. BIFF promises crowds of interested viewers filling venues, questioning them at the films, and stopping them on the street.

The event runs from Friday, February 23 until Sunday, March 4. For a list of films featured at the event, click here.

Click here for a link to the Beloit Film Festival.