Police search for suspect who tried to rob Madison Walgreens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police search for suspect who tried to rob Madison Walgreens

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police search for a young suspect who tried to rob a Walgreens Monday evening.

Investigators say the suspect, described as 17 or 18 years old, went into the Walgreens on Whitney Way around 7:45 p.m. with a black handgun. He demanded money, but police say the suspect didn't get anything from the cashier. Police say there was a brief struggle between the two, and the suspect ran away. 

A K9 officer was brought in to track the suspect, who went in the direction of the Metro Bus West Transfer Point, but police couldn't find him. 

The suspect is described as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male. He had a slender build, was about 6'1" and was wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt with a hood, jeans and black shoes. 

If you have any information about the crime, please call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.