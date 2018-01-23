Police search for suspect who tried to rob Madison Walgreens

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police search for a young suspect who tried to rob a Walgreens Monday evening.

Investigators say the suspect, described as 17 or 18 years old, went into the Walgreens on Whitney Way around 7:45 p.m. with a black handgun. He demanded money, but police say the suspect didn't get anything from the cashier. Police say there was a brief struggle between the two, and the suspect ran away.

A K9 officer was brought in to track the suspect, who went in the direction of the Metro Bus West Transfer Point, but police couldn't find him.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male. He had a slender build, was about 6'1" and was wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt with a hood, jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information about the crime, please call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.