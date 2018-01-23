UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 near Janesville open after semi crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open, although you may still see some slowing in the area.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says there is a crash on I-39 near Janesville Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m. near mile marker 164 in the northbound lanes. The State Patrol tells 27 News a semi without a trailer spun out and hit the middle barriers. The semi has been cleared from the scene, but the left northbound lane is still closed because the barriers are pushed out. 

State Patrol says crews are working to fix the barriers and put them back into place.

