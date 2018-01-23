Oscars 2018: The complete list of nominees

UPDATE (ABC) -- The big day is here! Oscar nominations were presented Tuesday morning by "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish and "Star Wars" actor Andy Serkis.
Below is a list of nominees:
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Short Film - Animated
Dear Basketball
Negative Space
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Short Film – Live Action
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote: All of us
Original Score
Dunkirk
Panthom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong Skull Island
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Styling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Lead Actor
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Lead Actress
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Animated Featured
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Logan
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele,Get Out
Greta Gerwig,Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Documentary Feature
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Icarus
Faces Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on WKOW.
