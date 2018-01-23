Oscars 2018: The complete list of nominees

UPDATE (ABC) -- The big day is here! Oscar nominations were presented Tuesday morning by "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish and "Star Wars" actor Andy Serkis.

Below is a list of nominees:

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Short Film - Animated

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

Short Film – Live Action

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of us

Original Score

Dunkirk

Panthom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong Skull Island

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Styling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Lead Actor

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Animated Featured

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Logan

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele,Get Out

Greta Gerwig,Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Icarus

Faces Places

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on WKOW.

LOS ANGELES (ABC) -- Oscar nominations are just moments away, and ABC News will be streaming them live.

Beginning at 7:22 a.m. CT, "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish and the "Planet of the Apes" franchise's Andy Serkis will join academy president John Bailey to announce nominees in 24 categories.

The first 12 to be revealed include cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

At 7:38 a.m. CT, honorees in 12 other categories -- actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, animated feature film, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign language film, original song, best picture, adapted screenplay and original screenplay -- will be announced.

Actresses including Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh and Zoe Saldana will also make appearances.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4, airing live on WKOW.