Colley Road Bridge, Leeson Park in Beloit closed due to flooding - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Colley Road Bridge, Leeson Park in Beloit closed due to flooding

Posted: Updated:

BELOIT (WKOW) -- City of Beloit officials say Colley Road Bridge over Turtle Creek and Leeson Park are closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Turtle Creek due to rising levels.  The forecast predicts it'll be below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.