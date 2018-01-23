Colley Road Bridge, Leeson Park in Beloit closed due to flooding

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 100 people converged on the state capitol as part of a "March for Life" rally. It's the 45th Anniversary of the controversial Supreme Court ruling of Roe vs. Wade. The landmark ruling game women the right to an abortion under the 14th amendment. The theme for this year's march was "Love Saves Lives". It was organized by the Madison Archdiocese. They want to highlight the lives lost since that court ruling 45 years ago -- that giv...

More >>