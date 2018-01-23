UPDATE: Police ID 2 students fatally shot at school

Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.More >>
Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.More >>
Two students have died and 17 others were injured today when a 15-year-old opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.More >>
Two students have died and 17 others were injured today when a 15-year-old opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.More >>
A teacher at Beloit Learning Academy has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault in the classroom, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.More >>
A teacher at Beloit Learning Academy has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault in the classroom, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.More >>
The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S.More >>
The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S.More >>
The nephew of a Lafayette County woman is recovering after being hurt in Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Kentucky.More >>
The nephew of a Lafayette County woman is recovering after being hurt in Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Kentucky.More >>