UPDATE: Police ID 2 students fatally shot at school

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old.

Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire. He says 14 people were shot; Bailey died at the scene and Preston died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He says five others are still in critical condition.

He says the 15-year-old male suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall says the suspect has been appointed an attorney, but he did not know the name.

BENTON, Ky. (WKOW) -- Two students died and 17 others were injured today when a 15-year-old opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.

The student entered the school before 7 a.m. today armed with a handgun and began shooting. He is expected to be charged with homicide and attempted homicide charges.

“These children belong to this community and this is a wound that will take a long time to heal,” said Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at a news conference. “ For some in this community it will never heal.”

A total of 19 student sustained injuries, with 14 of those being gunshot wounds, Bevin said. Two of those 14 died.

One student, a 15-year-old girl, died at the school. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, died later at a nearby level-one trauma center. Five others are being treated at the center.

The remaining injured were taken to multiple area hospitals, Bevin said.

All the victims are believed to be students.

The shooter was apprehended at the school.

The families of the victims have been notified.

Bevin Tweeted news of the shooting Tuesday morning.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...," he wrote

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.