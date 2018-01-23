OWI suspect abandons car after crashing into tree

Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.More >>
Two students have died and 17 others were injured today when a 15-year-old opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.
The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S.
As a mixture of snowy and icy conditions threaten Tuesday's morning commute, road crews across Southern Wisconsin are working on treating the roads.
All lanes are now open, although you may still see some slowing in the area.
From immigration reform, president Trump's first year in office and understanding what does it take to make America great again where a few topics our international journalist found the answers to.
We know how important it is to you, our Facebook fans, to stay connected with us for important breaking news, 27 StormTrack weather, Facebook live reports from your local community and sports.
State Patrol Officers across the state are finding new ways to help fight the opioid crisis.
This week the Wisconsin Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the Dane County versus Enbridge case.
A judge ruled Monday that a man accused of crashing his car into a Dane County deputy patrol car after a chase last month is competent to stand trial.
A burglar entered a N. Park Street apartment through an unlocked slider door Saturday and stole two laptops and a gaming system while residents slept.
A homicide trial begins Tuesday for a man charged with going on a violent rampage at a Madison group home.
It was five years ago when Carl Houtman found himself shutting down his lab at the Forest Production laboratory on the UW campus because of a federal government shutdown. On Monday, he had to do it all over again.
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.
