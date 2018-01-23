OWI suspect abandons car after crashing into tree

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested and faces OWI charges after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Monday near Footville in Rock County.

Matthew Roidt, 55, was found about two miles from the crash scene and faces charges of fifth offense OWI. Roidt also was issued citations for fail to report an accident and hit and run to property adjacent to a highway.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded before 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, to a possible hit and run traffic crash on South Coon Island Roadd, north of Wisconsin Highway 11. When deputies arrived, they found a blue SUV against a tree.

There were no vehicle occupants in the area and no signs of any injuries, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators say the SUV had traveled north on South Coon Island Road failed to negotiate a curve and hit a traffic sign before it hit the tree. The vehicle was removed and the traffic sign was replaced.



Deputies later located Roidt who had sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville by Footville EMS.

After Roidt was medically cleared, he was transported to the Rock County Jail.



