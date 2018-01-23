VIDEO: Amazing ice carousel on Delavan Lake

DELAVAN TOWNSHIP -- The Delavan Lake Yacht Club had a unique twist on the classic carousel for its recent winter festival.

Club member Greg Gifford created a rotating slab of ice on Delavan Lake just off shore from the club.

The ice was about 60 feet in diameter and was cut with a chainsaw. Then an outboard motor was used to rotate the sheet of ice, according to Fred Stritt who shot the cellphone video.

