VIDEO: Amazing ice carousel on Delavan Lake - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: Amazing ice carousel on Delavan Lake

Posted: Updated:
Fred Stritt photo Fred Stritt photo

DELAVAN TOWNSHIP -- The Delavan Lake Yacht Club had a unique twist on the classic carousel for its recent winter festival.

Club member Greg Gifford created a rotating slab of ice on Delavan Lake just off shore from the club.

The ice was about 60 feet in diameter and was cut with a chainsaw. Then an outboard motor was used to rotate the sheet of ice, according to Fred Stritt who shot the cellphone video. 

Watch below:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.