Beloit teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom

BELOIT -- A teacher at Beloit Learning Academy has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault in the classroom, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.

Jaron K. Dubose, 25, a teacher at the school is facing a tentative felony charge of second degree sexual assault of a child.

Dubose turned himself into the Beloit Police Department where he was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, 2018.

The investigation into Dubose began in November 2017 after a student divulged that she had been sexually assaulted in a classroom at the school when she was 14 years old in December 2016.

The Beloit Police Department investigated the allegations and forwarded the results of the investigation to the Rock County District Attorney’s office in December 2017.

Authorities say the case was re-opened this month when additional evidence was provided that supported the allegation against Dubose.

School parent Mary Phiffer tells 27 News she met Dubose when he walked her through classroom technology at the beginning of her child's school term.



"He came and shook my hand and everything and told me what was going on that day," Phiffer says. "I'm just shocked. The school (officials) haven't contacted any of the parents to let them know about it. So how long has he been here? How long this been going on?" Phiffer asks.



"He has had no student contact since Nov.16," Beloit School District Public Information Officer Jennifer Thompson says in a statement. "When the district became aware of the underlying allegations concerning Mr. Dubose he was placed on administrative leave," Thompson writes. "They safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority."



State records show Dubose was licensed as a special education instructor in 2015.



Beloit Police officials say the Rock County District Attorney is evaluating reports in the case. They have made no comment on whether they believe any other student may have been at risk from this teacher.