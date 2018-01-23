Beloit teen arrested after bringing unloaded pistol to school

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police have taken a 14-year-old student into custody without incident at Beloit Memorial High School after a school resource officer received a tip at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 that the student had brought a gun to school.

The 14-year-old was found with an unloaded pistol and a facsimile firearm in a backpack, according to Beloit Police Department news release.

The student gave officers conflicting statements as to why the student possessed the gun.

The Beloit Police Department transported the student to the Rock County Youth Service Center in Janesville.

Beloit Memorial High School was placed under a soft lockdown during the investigation.