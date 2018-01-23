Beloit teen arrested after bringing unloaded pistol to school

Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.More >>
Two students have died and 17 others were injured today when a 15-year-old opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.More >>
The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S.More >>
As a mixture of snowy and icy conditions threaten Tuesday's morning commute, road crews across Southern Wisconsin are working on treating the roads.More >>
A teacher at Beloit Learning Academy has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault in the classroom, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.More >>
From immigration reform, president Trump's first year in office and understanding what does it take to make America great again where a few topics our international journalist found the answers to.More >>
State Patrol Officers across the state are finding new ways to help fight the opioid crisis.More >>
This week the Wisconsin Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the Dane County versus Enbridge case.More >>
A judge ruled Monday that a man accused of crashing his car into a Dane County deputy patrol car after a chase last month is competent to stand trial.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of veterans after learning their dentist at the Tomah VA Medical Center might have exposed them to HIV.
A burglar entered a N. Park Street apartment through an unlocked slider door Saturday and stole two laptops and a gaming system while residents slept.More >>
A homicide trial begins Tuesday for a man charged with going on a violent rampage at a Madison group home.More >>
It was five years ago when Carl Houtman found himself shutting down his lab at the Forest Production laboratory on the UW campus because of a federal government shutdown. On Monday, he had to do it all over again.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Did you know that you can report certain incidents to the Janesville Police Department online?More >>
