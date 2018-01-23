ABC reports Special Counsel Mueller will seek answers directly from President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to talk with President Trump as he continues his investigation.

ABC is reporting that Mueller's office has indicated to President Trump's lawyers that his office will ask for answers directly from the president on circumstances around the firings of former FBI Director James Comey and Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

