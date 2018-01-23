ABC reports Special Counsel Mueller will seek answers directly f - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ABC reports Special Counsel Mueller will seek answers directly from President Trump

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to talk with President Trump as he continues his investigation.

ABC is reporting that Mueller's office has indicated to President Trump's lawyers that his office will ask for answers directly from the president on circumstances around the firings of former FBI Director James Comey and Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Stay tuned to 27 News and www.wkow.com for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.