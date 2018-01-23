Senate votes to reject Ethics and Elections administrators

MADISON (WKOW) -- After hours of debate, the Wisconsin State Senate rejected to confirm the leaders of of the Ethics and Elections commissions. Michael Haas the Elections administrator and Brian Bell the Ethics administrator were voted out of their positions with all Republican Senators voting party lines 18-13.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says his lack of confidence in the two men to act in a nonpartisan fashion goes back to their work for the government accountability board. The group began to raise questions from republicans after the GAB investigated Governor Scott Walker and other conservative groups back in 2015.

"Mr. Bell can certainly go back to the job he had before and I'm not sure what Mr. Haas will do, but I don't think this by any means is an extreme move," Sen. Fitzgerald said. However Senate Democrats called the vote unethical by not giving both Haas and Bell a public hearing to plead their case.

"It's really frustrating, this is not how the Wisconsin State Senate does business,”

Sen. Jon Erpenback said. “This is not who you we are, going down the road today and either confirm or not confirm these two without due process... what's this going to lead to next?"

Sen. Fitzgerald argues he told both Bell and Haas these positions were never supposed to be permanent, just interim administrators.

"I flat out told both of them you're going to be interim, you're not going to be confirmed," Fitzgerald said.

Bell and Haas say they don't recall them ever being in the room with Sen. Fitzgerald and did not’t get the impression their jobs were temporary.

"Brian and I were never in the room together with Senator Fitzgerald and he did not tell me that this was not going to work out."

Bell and Haas will both return to work Wednesday afternoon and have meetings with their staff to discuss where to go from here. Last week Bell did say he believes his appointment requires a confirmation, meaning he’s out of a job. Others are predicting that this matter could go before the courts.