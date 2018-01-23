Only on 27 News: Lafayette County woman's loved one hurt in Kentucky school shooting

SOUTH WAYNE (WKOW) -- The nephew of a Wisconsin woman is recovering after being hurt in Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Kentucky. Right now, Gage Smock is at Vanderbilt University after being life-flighted this morning.

The gunman, a 15-year-old student, opened fire at Marshall County High School in the city of Benton. That's a rural area near the tip of Kentucky.

"It was such a tragedy...people were climbing over people to get out of there," Gloria Schulte said about calls she's had with close family. She says the hardest was finding out about Smock's serious injuries.

"He got shot in the cheek and it went through this cheek and out through the bone on the other side," Schulte said.

Her other teenage nephew, Devan, an eye-witness to the nightmare is recovering from the shock.

"He heard the gun shots, he was in the gym and he ran to the locker room and said he ran to his locker and hid."

Sadly, it was a close call.

"He said, 'I just didn't breath, I was so scared, I was just shaking.'

It's why over social media, Gloria's family now is asking for prayers.

"Prayers out all over the country, out over the world," she said.

Gloria even has prayers for the 15-year-old gunman and his family.

"Touch their hearts, touch their hearts, I know they are going through a terrible time too," she said.