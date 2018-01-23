Badgers lose big in Iowa City 85-67

Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.More >>
Khris Middleton scored 35 points and hit two long jumpers in the final minute, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-105 on Monday night hours after firing coach Jason Kidd.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks Coach Jason Kidd has been fired, according to a report from ESPN. Kidd led the Bucks to a mediocre 23-22 record through the first 45 games of the 2017-18 season.More >>
In his 17th season, UW-Whitewater's head men's basketball coach, Pat Miller continues to win, and climb the record book ranks in the process, continuing to become one of the most winningest active coaches in the country.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
Madison native Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par and Kelly turned a one-shot deficit into a victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the PGA Champions Tour season.More >>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.More >>
