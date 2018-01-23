Jefferson Award Winner, January 2018: Izzy Zahn

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- When it comes to making a difference, an 11-year-old in Cottage Grove is leading the charge.

Izzy Zahn has been giving back to other kids for more than two years.

She raises money for Make a Wish Wisconsin, to give children with critical illnesses the trip of a lifetime.

"Putting something I love toward helping another person and someone who has a life threatening medical condition, just makes it even more special," she says.

