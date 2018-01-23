Red Cross declares "critical" need for blood donors - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Red Cross declares "critical" need for blood donors

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for blood donors, announcing Tuesday that there's a critical blood shortage.
    The Red Cross says severe winter weather and the flu have doubled the number of canceled blood drives, resulting in a blood and platelet shortfall.
    Right now the Red Cross says they've lost more than 16,000 donations because of this year's circumstances.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.