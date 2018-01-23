Funeral set for murdered Marine from Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Funeral set for murdered Marine from Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- We now know when a Janesville man, who was allegedly murdered by a fellow Marine in California, will be laid to rest.
    According to Ethan Weberpal's father, he will arrive in Wisconsin Friday evening.
    There will be a visitation Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.
    Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God church.

