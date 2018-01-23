Mt. Horeb group starts new campaign to end discrimination

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- It's been nearly one year since a Mt. Horeb organization hosted its first meeting to support the LGBTQ community. Now, its members are marking their anniversary with a new effort to end discrimination.

Members of PFLAG are visiting businesses in Mt. Horeb, asking them to join in the fight by putting a special decal in their front windows. It says "we don't discriminate".

Organizers say the movement is one more step in the right direction for a community that's striving for equality. The group, which is designed to support the LGBTQ community and their families, was created as a resource for people in Mt. Horeb, after the story of a local transgender child got national attention.

"Those folks have found us and found a place where they and their kids are welcome and supported and that feels really good to them and really good to us," Pastor Brad Brookins told 27 News.

The Waltons at the American Family Insurance office in town were the first to join in PFLAG's effort.

"I would hate to see somebody be discriminated upon because of their orientation and I know that as far as our own personal views here in the agency, we are very accepting of all people of all different walks of life and all different orientations and that of our company as well, so I just wanted people to know that when they approach our door, that it doesn’t matter who you identify with. You're welcome here," said Ellen Walton.

The group ordered several hundred decals, designed by a board member. They hope to see them in every window of Mt. Horeb and plan to share them in other communities, too.



"They'll be seeing it when they come in and out of the doors," said Brookins. "We want them to see that there are people in their court."

PFLAG is also hosting a birthday celebration to mark one year as an organization. It's February 5th at 6 p.m. at the old school house in Mt. Horeb.