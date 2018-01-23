Man falls, spends thirty minutes in frigid Kenosha Harbor

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A Kenosha man is being called a hero after he risked his own life to save a man from drowning.

It happened in the icy Kenosha Harbor.

Brody Chamberlin says he was on a walk when he heard a noise, but when he started to hear cries for help, he ran toward them.

"I peak my head over the sea wall right here, and there's a man looking up at me, holding on to these icicles that froze onto the sea wall. And when he saw me, his face lit up. I've never seen somebody so happy in my life," he told WISN.

Police say the man was riding a bike on an ice covered path and fell in.

The fire department's dive rescue team pulled him to safety, after 30 minutes in the water.