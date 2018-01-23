Man falls, spends thirty minutes in frigid Kenosha Harbor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man falls, spends thirty minutes in frigid Kenosha Harbor

Posted: Updated:

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A Kenosha man is being called a hero after he risked his own life to save a man from drowning.
    It happened in the icy Kenosha Harbor.
    Brody Chamberlin says he was on a walk when he heard a noise, but when he started to hear cries for help, he ran toward them.
  "I peak my head over the sea wall right here, and there's a man looking up at me, holding on to these icicles that froze onto the sea wall. And when he saw me, his face lit up. I've never seen somebody so happy in my life," he told WISN.
    Police say the man was riding a bike on an ice covered path and fell in.
         The fire department's dive rescue team pulled him to safety, after 30 minutes in the water.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.