Packers fans supporting Eagles through good cause

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin radio station is encouraging packers fans to open their wallets to celebrate the Minnesota Vikings not making the Super Bowl.

Fans can pay their gratitude forward by donating to the Eagles Autism Challenge, which is raising funds for research and programs to help unlock the mystery of autism.

"We thought this was a way to not only raise some money for a good cause, but to show Doug Pederson, a former Packer, that we still think about him and think highly of him and most importantly a way to say thanks for knocking those Vikings out of the playoffs," says Bill Rabeor with 107.5 The Fan.

To help keep track of Green and Gold donations, fans are encouraged to give under "Packers Fans for Pederson."