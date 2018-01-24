Krueger sets high marks with swimming at a national level

The McFarland Spartan Sharks swim team has produced talent at the collegiate level. Daniel Krueger is a product of that success of the sharks and has his eye on the possibility of the Olympics down the road.

Krueger has 22 Wisconsin state swimming records and 20 Wisconsin state championships. He's competed in other countries and across the United States. His list of achievements currently include a number seven world rank in the 18-under 100 meter free style.

"I love sprinting. I love the shorter events. Swimming the 50 and 100 meter freestyle are my favorite, but I'll go up to the 200 free and I like doing some other stroke stuff too." Krueger said.

Krueger is in his final season as a member of the junior national.team. This fall he'll head to Austin, Texas to swim for the University of Texas,a program that has won three straight NCAA team national championships.

"He is incredibly motivated." Said McFarland Spartan Sharks head coach Nick Weiss. "Every coach that has worked with him has had to up their game because he wants the best for himself. He brings out the best in his teammates around him too."