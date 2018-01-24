Frostiball 2018 this Saturday to benefit the Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- A glamorous event to benefit the Overture Center happens this Saturday.

On Wednesday, Ted DeDee, Overture’s president and CEO stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

The Frostiball 2018 is Saturday, January 27 at the Overture Hall Main Lobby starting at 8:30 p.m. There's an after party sponsored by the Isthmus starting at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 - $150. A portion of the ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation.

The event benefits the state’s largest nonprofit arts organization, Overture Center for the Arts, which features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries, is home to ten resident organizations and offers more than 20 programs, many free and low-cost, which engaged individuals in 660,000 artistic and educational experiences last year.

Proceeds support Overture’s community programming such as Kids in the Rotunda, OnStage Student Field Trips, Community Ticket Vouchers and more.

Frostiball dons a French theme for 2018, inspired by two upcoming Broadway at Overture titles An American in Paris (Feb. 27-Mar. 4, 2018) and Les Misérables (Apr. 3-Apr. 8, 2018). Gala attendees will experience live performing and visual arts throughout the evening, including Chicago’s UpBeat Orchestra, who will play live music for the main event, as well as DJ Pain 1 providing music for the Isthmus After Party.

