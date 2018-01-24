Madison 'Babies R Us' to close as part of massive shutdown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Toys R Us plans to close about 182 stores across the country, including two in Wisconsin.

The retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, plans to shutter about 20 percent of its outlets, including both Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

Two stores are closing in Wisconsin, including the Babies R Us on 2161 Zeier Road in Madison and another Babies R Us on 18550 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," said Toys R Us' Chairman and CEO David Brandon in a letter posted on the company's website. "We also intend to convert a number of locations into co-branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.”

Lawyers for the company say shutting down stores is due to increased marketing competition. They also say sales have been hurt by online shopping.

Brandon says store closing sales will begin in early February with a majority of stores closing in mid-April.

As of now, it's unclear which Toys R Us stores will be converted to accommodate Babies R Us customers.