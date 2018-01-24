Master Cheesemakers training the next generation

PLYMOUTH (WKOW) -- Master Cheesemaker Mike Matucheski knew it was time to start thinking about the future of Sartori cheese.

"I'm seeing we're losing experience, and I don't want our world to slip as cheesemakers, not just at Sartori, but everybody," said Matucheski.

He saw something in budding cheesemaker Erin Radtke, and took her under his wing.

"Erin wasn't really one to come after me saying 'I want to do this. I want to do this'. I was already seeing that Erin understood what it would take, and she would never give up. She would find a way to make things work," Matucheski said.

"I feel like that's where I need to be. I feel like it's the only thing that I want to do right now is just keep learning and strive to be that Master Cheesemaker someday," said Radtke.

Although Radtke admits cheesemaking wasn't her first ambition; after a few days at the vat, she knew making cheese was her passion.

"The whole process is just, it's really interesting. It's amazing to see your end product, especially when it's a year out. It started as milk, and here is this award-winning, great cheese," said Radtke.

Matucheski is taking the time to teach her all she needs to know, but admits that Erin's skill as a cheesemaker is more than textbook.

He said "She has process skills I've never seen. It's, I mean, it's natural. It's like she blows me away. I'm not that good and never will be. Never was! (Chuckles)"

Radtke said "When he retires there's going to be a gap. I can't fill his shoes; I don't think so, but I will do my best! "

Becoming a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker is a rigorous, 13-year certification process - 10 years honing the craft of cheesemaking and three years exhibiting mastery through advanced courses and exams. This is the only program of its kind outside of Europe.