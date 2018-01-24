Man charged in Columbia Co. crash that killed Lake Geneva woman

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Mississippi man has been charged in a deadly crash near Randolph in August.

The Portage Daily Register reports a criminal complaint was filed Tuesday against Patrick Craft, 40. He's charged with one count of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle.

The crash on Highway 73 at County E August 11 killed Christine Novak of Lake Geneva. Police say Novak was driving a can with seven children in it. She and four children were hurt. Novak later died at the hospital. Craft was driving a truck and was also injured in the crash.

Investigators tell the Portage Daily Register the crash was captured on the truck's dash cam. It showed Craft missed a stop sign and crashed into the van.