Water main break in Brooklyn shuts down part of Highway 104

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- A water main break in the Village of Brooklyn has closed part of a highway.

The southbound lane of Highway 104 (South Rutland Road) is closed just south of Wisconsin 92. The Village of Brooklyn says water will need to be turned off from about 8:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says traffic in both directions on Highway 104 is being flagged through the scene. 

