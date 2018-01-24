Man with tattooed face sought in Ohio assault case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man with tattooed face sought in Ohio assault case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKOW) - An Ohio man with a distinctive face tattoo is wanted for allegedly climbing through a woman's window and assaulting her, according to Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers.

Michael Mann is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence. according to police reports. 

Police say Mann climbed into an unlocked window and assaulted the victim. Mann is a white male 34 years old, 6’3 and 185 lbs.

Mann has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robberies and drug charges. Mann is known to live on Ebenezer Rd in Price Hill,  Ohio. 

If anyone has any information on where police can find Michael Mann please call Crime stoppers at 352-3040.

