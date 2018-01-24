Suspect's fiancé arrested in connection with killing of Sun Prairie man

MADISON (WKOW) -- The fiance of the suspect in the killing of a Sun Prairie man has been arrested for helping hide the body.

Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday morning on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Goss is the fiancé of Daniel C. Lieske, the man charged with the homicide of 21-year-old Jesse Faber. Goss is currently being held in the Dane County Jail. Lieske has remained in the Dane County Jail since his arrest on January 18th.

Both Goss and Lieske are scheduled to be in arraignment court this afternoon.

Authorities say the killing took place at a duplex on Box Elder Road where Lieske lived. Lieske also managed properties at the compound for the Merrick Foundation, and manages other foundation properties in the area.

Faber's body was later found in storage unit in Rio in Columbia County.

At a court hearing last week, the prosecutor said Lieske coldly gunned down Faber.

"The defendant was standing over the defenseless victim," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Timothy Helmberger says. "Four shots were heard and verified."

Helmberger also says Lieske feigned ignorance during a massive search effort, when Faber was initially reported missing, "...including engaging with law enforcement and the family of the deceased during the search."



But Lieske attorney Tim Verhoff says the probable cause affidavit used to justify Lieske's arrest has more than evidence connected to possible guilt. "It also suggests this was a self defense," Verhoff says.