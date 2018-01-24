Suspect's fiancee arrested, charged in connection with Sun Prairie man's killing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in the killing of a Sun Prairie man is charged with homicide and hiding a corpse, while the suspect's fiancee is also arrested, and charged with a felony crime.



Both 59-year-old Daniel Lieske of Marshall and his fiancee, 51-year-old Meichelle Goss appeared in Dane County Court Wednesday.



Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set Lieske's bail at $750,000, after Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne proposed a $2 million dollar bail.

A criminal complaint states after Goss' daughter asked Lieske to help break up a party at the child's side of a Town of Medina duplex, Goss drove home all the party goers except 21-year-old Jesse Faber.



The complaint says when Goss returned, she heard a confrontation between Lieske and Faber, and gun shots. Ozanne says Faber was shot five times.



The complaint states Lieske told Goss "...I killed the guy. Now what the (expletive)."



Ozanne says surveillance video of the property confirms a cover-up.

"We..see at 5:30 a.m. the person we believe to be the defendant exiting that residence again, this time moving slowly in a backwards fashion, dragging what we believe to be the victim in this case, and placing him in the minivan that was parked out front," Ozanne says.

Ozanne says the body was moved to another property, and then to a Lieske storage unit in Rio, where investigators found it after Goss eventually confessed to its possible location.



Ozanne says Lieske and Goss provided no information on Faber as a massive search was conducted for him last week, when friends inquired about him after the party.

Ozanne also says Goss could have done something to help Faber.



"Faber was moaning and she saw blood coming from him," the complaint states about the shooting incident. "She returned back to unit 2," the complaint says.

"(She) Had opportunity to speak to law enforcement, or friends, and did not indicate she knew where his whereabouts were," Ozanne says. Ozanne says Goss was aware of the concealing of Faber's body. She is charged with hiding a corpse, with her bail set at $5,000.

The complaint says Lieske told detectives he did not contact authorities after Faber's death because he has been drinking. Lieske's attorney, Tim Verhoff says Lieske may assert he acted in self defense.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The fiance of the suspect in the killing of a Sun Prairie man has been arrested for helping hide the body.

Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday morning on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Goss is the fiancé of Daniel C. Lieske, the man charged with the homicide of 21-year-old Jesse Faber. Goss is currently being held in the Dane County Jail. Lieske has remained in the Dane County Jail since his arrest on January 18th.

Both Goss and Lieske are scheduled to be in arraignment court this afternoon.

Authorities say the killing took place at a duplex on Box Elder Road where Lieske lived. Lieske also managed properties at the compound for the Merrick Foundation, and manages other foundation properties in the area.

Faber's body was later found in storage unit in Rio in Columbia County.

At a court hearing last week, the prosecutor said Lieske coldly gunned down Faber.

"The defendant was standing over the defenseless victim," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Timothy Helmberger says. "Four shots were heard and verified."

Helmberger also says Lieske feigned ignorance during a massive search effort, when Faber was initially reported missing, "...including engaging with law enforcement and the family of the deceased during the search."



But Lieske attorney Tim Verhoff says the probable cause affidavit used to justify Lieske's arrest has more than evidence connected to possible guilt. "It also suggests this was a self defense," Verhoff says.