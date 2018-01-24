UPDATE: Third calf dies on Green County farm, D.A. considering charges

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities confirm that three calves have died on a Green County farm Jan. 16 and they are forwarding to the district attorney a variety of animal abuse charges.

Necropsy results for the calves indicate they died from combination of lack of nourishment and exposure. One may have had an illness as well, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation has been completed, and the Green County Sheriff's Office says they will recommend:

Two counts of improper disposla of an animal carcas

Four counts of failure to provide proper shelter

Four counts of mistreating animals

Four counts of failure to provide proper food and water to animals

These are being referred today and a final decision it will be up to the Green County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a property outside Brodhead for reports of animal neglect.

When deputies arrived they found two dead calves. The third died later.

"A little after 5p.m., deputies responded to a report of calves out in he field that may need food or water and they were to check the welfare of those animals. Deputies arrived and investigated and they did found four calves in the field in small enclosures and two of those calves were deceased," said Chief Deputy Tom Moczynski.

The owner of the animals was at the scene and talking with authorities on Tuesday night.

A humane officer was notified and would be helping in the investigation, according to Moczynski.