PHOTOS: Car careens across University Avenue, damaging two buildings

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were no injuries Tuesday when a vehicle crashed through the garage door of a local car wash, sped across University Avenue and crashed through a second garage door across the street before coming to a stop.

??The vehicle was driven by a car wash employee who had been pulling the vehicle forward within the car wash, according to a Madison Fire Department incident report.

Fire fighters responded to check for injuries, assess damage and examine the structural stability of both buildings. The driver of the vehicle said she was not injured and no other people or vehicles were struck when the car cut through the busy thoroughfare.

Firefighters determined the buildings were not compromised by the crash but both garage doors suffered serious damage. The garage door belonging to the building across the street was removed and the garage door belonging to the car wash had to be placed out of service.??

Madison Metro’s bus routes in the area were impacted for a short time. Madison Police remained on scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.