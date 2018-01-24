Above average temps through the end of the month

MADISON (WKOW) - Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists are forecasting above average temps for the next week before another Arctic blast invades the region in early February.



Winds will shift from the south starting Thursday which will boost temps near 40° in the afternoon. A warm front will pass through allowing even warmer air to end the work week near 50°.

Still mild to start the weekend despite a dry cold front moving through. Temps will be in the low to mid 40s. Cooler air to start off the final week of the month, though still seasonable in the low 30s Sunday and upper 20s Monday. (Average highs this time of year are in the upper 20s & average lows are in the low teens.)

Then it's back to a warmer set up on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 30s, though a potent cold front will advance towards the Upper Midwest by Wednesday with Arctic air likely invading by the end of the week.



