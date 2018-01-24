Future uncertain for big box retail stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- Computers and cell phones have shifted the way people buy goods and now the future of big box retail stores is uncertain.

As more people shop online, the relevancy of mega stores is called into question.

Betty Hurd is a retail expert at Madison Area Technical College (MATC) and she sees the shift in buying behavior as a product of the changing times. "Companies in products and/or services don't necessarily match with where consumers want to buy things and how they want to shop. I see that's where some of the decline has come from," she says.

Computers and cell phones have made it easy to compare prices and shop from the convenience of home. So how does a brick and mortar store compete?

"It's really up to the retail community to think about that and to think about who's paying their bills, who wants to shop with them and how they're going to think about honoring their customers' attitudes, behaviors and needs," explains Hurd.

Hurd attributes the changing tide in commerce to Millennials saying, "They have definitely changed the way we think in retail." As a generation, Hurd explains, "That age group has that many people in it with economic buying power and this is how they grew up. They grew up with cell phones. They grew up with tablets." Technology has truly changed the way people spend; saving people time and money through comparative online shopping.

At the end of the day, Hurd recommends, "Give every customer what she wants and what he wants. They're the ones paying the bills. Yup, you've got to listen."