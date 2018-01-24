UW Health reports rise in virtual doctor visits as flu concern grows

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of patients they're seeing this season because of the flu.

At UW Health, their new smartphone friendly app and online website is ready for your call. The program is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants 24-7.

"You know, if you are feeling unwell, if you don't want to get people sick, you might need a work note saying I have influenza I can't come in," UW Health Physician Assistant Dan Hammis said.

"So the convenience fact to stay at home...definitely there's a lot of appeal for our patient population," he said.

The cost of a visit out of pocket, $49, but can be cheaper with insurance options.

"It just gives us another tool for seeing patients anywhere," Hammis said.