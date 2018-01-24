Workers rally for $15 minimum wage ahead of State of the State Address

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of Governor Scott Walker's State of the State Address, workers rallied at the Capitol in the "Fight for 15."

The rally focused on urging lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The group of workers claimed Governor Walker has failed to produce his promise of 250,000 jobs. They also claim he has created a low-wage economy by pursuing low-wage policies.

"The reality is that the rich have gotten much richer, the millionaires and billionaires who finance his campaign have gotten richer, while working people in the state have seen their real incomes either decline or stagnate," said Dr. Michael Rose, a retired Economics Professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The group at the rally says they are committed to electing who they call a "pro-worker Governor" in the November election.