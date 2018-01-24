Wisconsin unsure how Kimberly-Clark cuts will affect jobs

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin employees of Kimberly-Clark are hoping their jobs will be spared in the paper giant's latest round of layoffs which include 5,500 workers.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the consumer products company, which produces Huggies and Kleenex, is cutting up to 13 percent of its workforce in an attempt to lower costs. The company plans to close or sell about 10 manufacturing plants and expand production at other facilities. The company predicts saving $500 million to $550 million by the end of 2021.

CEO Tom Falk says the company can't yet provide details about where jobs and facilities will be cut.

The company's headquarters is in Dallas, but it was founded in Neenah. It employees about 3,400 employees at five facilities in the Fox Cities.

