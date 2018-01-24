Bucks' Brogdon selected for Rising Stars game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks' Brogdon selected for Rising Stars game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

For the second straight season, Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will participate in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game as part of the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend. The game will be Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. CT at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during his second season. Brogdon is the fourth player in Bucks history to appear in the Rising Stars game twice (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andrew Bogut, Brandon Jennings).

The Rising Stars game will pit first- and second-years stars from the U.S. against the world. Joining Brogdon on the U.S. squad are Lonzo Ball (L.A. Lakers), Jaylen Brown (Boston), John Collins (Atlanta), Kris Dunn (Chicago), Brandon Ingram (L.A. Lakers), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas) and Jayson Tatum (Boston). The World team includes Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento), Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Lauri Markkanen (Chicago), Jamal Murray (Denver), Frank Ntilikina (New York), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana), Dario Saric (Philadelphia) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia).

