Lawmakers respond to Walkers "Ambitious Agenda" for 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker delivered his 8th State of the State Address with a theme of “Moving Wisconsin Forward” but also handing lawmakers a big to-do list for 2018.

Walker’s “Ambitious Agenda” included a new proposal that would give families a tax credit if they have children under 18. The child tax credit and would give families a $100 per child. Walker’s administration says it would cost about $122 million and the money would be used from the budget surplus.

Also the governor highlighted proposals for economic development in rural areas and increase school funding. "Today would be the largest investment an actual dollars in K-12 education and history and increase of $200 for every student," Walker said.

Democrats took Walker’s remarks with a grain of salt. “After making the largest cuts in state history to K-12 education Walker tries to take credit for a one budget increase,” Rep. Gordon Hintz said. “And After trying to dismantle Wisconsin's long-term care system in the last budget he's should not be taking credit for that system."

Walker also touted about tying a state record with the lowest unemployment rate at 3%. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says with Wisconsin’s population at an all time high and thousands of millennial s fleeing the state, there’s more work to be done.

“He has really failed to make the investments that would cause or state to thrive that’s why where the top 10th state people are leaving right now,” Rep. Chris Taylor (D) said.

Walker asked the Assembly and the Senate to start reforming welfare programs by requiring people to work if they want government assistance like food stamps.

“Everything he has proposed, he has tried to dismantle, he has rejected comes at 180° today," Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said. "Many of the issues that we as Democrats fought for the last eight years are now being talked about.”

With a lot of work ahead for the legislature, Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to extending his estimated session deadline of February. “Will be on the floor all throughout February and potentially in March and I am optimistic we have been working with Governor Walker for months on these ideas,” Vos said.