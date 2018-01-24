Madison Curling Club holds fundraiser for Team USA athletes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Curling Club holds fundraiser for Team USA athletes

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -

A trio of local curlers are hungry for an Olympic medal next month in South Korea.  Wednesday night, they were just hungry for spaghetti.

Nina Roth, along with siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton served up spaghetti at the Madison Curling Club to raise money for their upcoming trip to the Olympics.  Organizers estimate that about 700 people packed into the club for the fundraiser.  The local Olympians are grateful for the community support.

"This [many people coming to the dinner] is pretty insane," said Matt Hamilton.  "We knew it was going to be big, but we didn't realize that everyone who replied yes [to our invitation] was going to come.  We just thought it was a nice gesture.  This has been really humbling to see how many people come out to support us in our journey here for the Olympics."

The trio leaves on Tuesday, 1/30, for the Olympics.

