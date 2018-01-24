Badgers women fall to Indiana

Johnsonville is stepping up to the plate to take over as sponsor of the famed Miller Park sausage races at Brewers games.More >>
For the second straight season, Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will participate in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game as part of the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend. The game will be Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. CT at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.More >>
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo grew from a reed-thin, inexperienced teenager into one of the NBA's dominant players under the tutelage of coach Jason Kidd, whom the Milwaukee Bucks fired earlier in the week with the team mired in mediocrity despite high expectations.More >>
The McFarland Spartan Sharks swim team has produced talent at the collegiate level. Daniel Krueger is a product of that success of the sharks and has his eye on the possibility of the Olympics down the road.More >>
Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.More >>
Khris Middleton scored 35 points and hit two long jumpers in the final minute, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-105 on Monday night hours after firing coach Jason Kidd.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks Coach Jason Kidd has been fired, according to a report from ESPN. Kidd led the Bucks to a mediocre 23-22 record through the first 45 games of the 2017-18 season.More >>
