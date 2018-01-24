Badgers women fall to Indiana - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women fall to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKOW) -

The Badgers women's basketball team came up short in a bid for a second straight Big Ten victory. Wisconsin fell at Indiana 69-55.

Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 20 points and seven rebounds. Marsha Howard added 17 points.

Wisconsin drops to 8-14 on the season, 1-8 in Big Ten play.

