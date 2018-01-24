Teen sentenced to prison for Milwaukee carjacking

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A teenager was sentenced to spend the next decade in prison for his part in a dangerous carjacking attempt.

You may remember seeing the video from Milwaukee last May; a woman jumped on the hood of her SUV to try to stop the driver from taking off.

That driver is 17 year old Jermerrio Gregory.

Gregory apologized in court Wednesday.

"I'm sorry for the all the people I've hurt. My family, most importantly my victims."

He pleaded guilty to two charges in this case and another in a separate case.

Gregory received more than 11 years in prison.