Teen sentenced to prison for Milwaukee carjacking

Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, has been arrested on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse in connection with the killing of a Sun Prairie man.More >>
Deputies in Green County are investigating how two calves died on a piece of property outside Brodhead on Tuesday.More >>
Toys R Us plans to close about 182 stores across the country, including two in Wisconsin.More >>
Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.More >>
Stutsman County authorities say they seized 476 pounds of marijuana during a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota.More >>
Workers rallied at the Capitol in the "Fight for 15."More >>
Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of patients they're seeing this season because of the flu.More >>
We now know when a Janesville man, who was allegedly murdered by a fellow Marine in California, will be laid to rest.More >>
There were no injuries Tuesday when a vehicle sped across University Avenue and damaged two buildings.More >>
A Mississippi man has been charged in a deadly crash near Randolph in August.More >>
The nephew of a Lafayette County woman is recovering after being hurt in Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Kentucky.More >>
President Donald Trump is rejecting criticism of his Russia probe counter-attacks.More >>
A teacher at Beloit Learning Academy has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault in the classroom, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.More >>
