UW professor analyzes Walker SOS address

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Governor Scott Walker's delivered his 8th State of the State address Wednesday, UW-Madison political science professor David Canon says Walker's speech is a good road map for the Governor's re-election campaign; one in which Canon believes Walker will try to distance himself from the dysfunction in Washington.

"I think what the governor is going to try to do and what he tried to do with his speech today was to show what he's done for Wisconsin and try to insulate himself from those national forces," said Canon.

Canon says those national forces can overwhelm state politics, like we've seen with Wisconsin's race in the 10th senate district and the Alabama senate race; massive swings from what had been safe republican seats to seats being won by democrats.