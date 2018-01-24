Police, community leaders work to address rash of teens stealing cars

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teenage girl is accused of stealing a car and running over the owner. It's just one car theft case of nearly 50 in the Madison area this month and police are working with community leaders to get a handle on the growing problem.

Town of Madison police say a Middleton woman left her vehicle running in a parking lot on Rimrock Road while loading it around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. She saw the 13-year-old girl get in, so she tried to talk with her, but the girl put the car in reverse, dragging the victim by the door for about 30 feet before she fell. The girl ran over the woman as she tried to escape.

The girl left the vehicle in front of the Boys and Girls Club on Taft Road, where police found it. They did not find the girl, but spoke with community leaders at the scene.

This comes just hours after Madison and Fitchburg's police chiefs met African American community leaders to get a handle on the rash of teenagers involved in car thefts in the area. Police say there were more than 500 car thefts in the two communities last year and nearly 50 so far this year. Many of those incidents involved a group of 12 to 15-year-olds.

"We're just starting the year, so we don't want this to become an epidemic, so let's find these 15 kids and let's turn them around before it gets too late," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

Community leaders say they know some of the teenagers involved, who have indicated they're stealing cars so they can buy clothes or fit in, so they need help to get on the right path. They plan to reach out, hold meetings with parents and try to talk with the kids.

"We want to hear from them what they need and how we can be effective in their lives to deter them from doing things like this," said Caliph Muab-El, with Focused Interruption Coalition.



Chief Mike Koval tells 27 News the collaborative effort community-wide will help prevent young people from getting arrested as they become adults.

"No one's interested in locking up and creating records of a lot of our youth, but what we are interested in is preventing a tragedy that could result from when you have young and inexperienced drivers," Koval said. "They have rolled vehicles, they've hit vehicles, they've hit property. We're more concerned, above and beyond anything, that someone's going to be seriously hurt, if not killed, because of this kind of reckless behavior."



Community leaders are hoping parents of the teenagers committing these crimes will reach out to find ways to help their kids. They're also hoping to talk with business owners to offer teenagers in the community more responsible ways to spend their time, like getting jobs.