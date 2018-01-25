Chinese company convicted of stealing trade secrets from former Middleton business

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Chinese company was convicted of stealing trade secrets from a business that operated out of Middleton.

After an 11-day trial, a federal jury determined the Chinese company, Sinovel Wind Goup, stole secrets from AMSC, which was formerly known as American Superconductor. The company was convicted of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, theft of trade secrets and wire fraud.

Sinovel is a manufacturer and exporter of wind turbines. Authorities say Sinovel hacked into AMSC's office in Middleton in 2011 and stole software which regulates the flow of electricity from wind turbines to electrical grids.

“Today’s verdict sends a strong and clear message that the theft of ideas and ingenuity is not a business dispute; it’s a crime and will be prosecuted as such,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Blader. “Sinovel’s illegal actions caused devastating harm to AMSC. I commend the efforts of the investigation and prosecution team, and reaffirm the commitment of this office to protect American commerce and prosecute those who would seek to steal intellectual property.”

Sentencing is set for June.

According to evidence presented in the trial trial, following the theft, AMSC suffered severe financial hardship. It lost more than $1 billion in shareholder equity and almost 700 jobs, over half its global workforce. AMSC closed its Middleton office in 2014.