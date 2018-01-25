RIGHT NOW: Northbound I-39 shut down after semi gets wedged unde - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Northbound I-39 shut down after semi gets wedged under overpass

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Part of the interstate is shut down because a semi truck got wedged under an overpass.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the incident happened around 1:05 a.m. on I-39/90 at U.S. 51/State Trunk Highway 73. That's north of Edgerton and south of Albion.

All northbound lanes are closed at this time. Authorities say traffic is getting through on the shoulder, but expect delays if you're traveling in that direction.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News there are no injuries in the accident. 

