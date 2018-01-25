Fire at Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County

KOHLER (WKOW) -- Several fire departments are working to put out a fire at the Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County.



The sheriff's office told our ABC affiliate, WBAY, firefighters were called at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived. As of 2:30 a.m., it's unclear how much was damaged, but so far, there are no reports of injuries.



Kohler Co. is a company that manufactures kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures.