Madison 'Battle of the Badges' raises money for charity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in the 4th annual Battle of the Badges.

It's a hockey game between the two teams to benefit Safe Communities Madison - Opiate Abuse Intervention and Madison Ice Inc. youth skating and hockey programs.

The event is Saturday, January 27 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison. There's a family skate from 4:15 to 6:00 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

You can also enjoy food, the beer garden, prizes, a kids' zone, a chuck-a-puck contest and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $5 and 100% of ticket sales are donated. Click here for more information.